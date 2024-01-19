China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Announces Metaverse Standardization Working Group

According to Foresight News, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has released a plan to establish a Metaverse Standardization Working Group. The document states that the proposal for the working group was put forward by relevant units based on industry development and management needs. To further solicit opinions from various sectors of society, the list of committee members is now public, with a deadline of February 18, 2024. The list includes 60 members, with Fan Shujian, Deputy Director of the Science and Technology Department of the MIIT, serving as the chairman.

