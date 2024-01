UMA Price Surges 55.64% in 24 Hours, Breaking 3.15 USDT Mark

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the price of UMA has experienced a significant increase, breaking the 3.15 USDT mark. The current price is reported to be 3.19 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of 55.64%. This surge in price highlights the growing interest and investment in the UMA cryptocurrency.