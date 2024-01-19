copy link
UMA Price Surges 55.64% in 24 Hours, Breaking 3.15 USDT Mark
Binance News
2024-01-19 02:03
According to Foresight News, the price of UMA has experienced a significant increase, breaking the 3.15 USDT mark. The current price is reported to be 3.19 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of 55.64%. This surge in price highlights the growing interest and investment in the UMA cryptocurrency.
