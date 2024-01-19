copy link
NEAR Data Availability Layer Integrates with Polygon CDK for Ethereum ZK Rollups Development
2024-01-19 02:00
According to Foresight News, the NEAR Data Availability (DA) layer has been integrated with Polygon CDK to assist developers in building Ethereum ZK Rollups. The official statement claims that the NEAR DA is 80,000 times cheaper than the DA on Ethereum. With the integration of NEAR DA, Rollups can benefit from lower data availability costs, reducing their overall expenses.
