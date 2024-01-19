TON Releases Q4 2023 Developer Report: Community Growth and Increased Activity

According to Foresight News, TON has released its developer report for the fourth quarter of 2023. The report highlights a 22.8% increase in the number of TON developer community members on Telegram, reaching 13,454 people. Additionally, over 140 new applications were added to the tApps Center and Telegram Mini Apps platform during the quarter. In December, the tApps Center saw a 75% month-over-month increase in active users, reaching 12,000. Furthermore, TON processed more than 80 million inscription transactions within 15 days in December. The growth in community members and increased activity on the platform indicate a positive trend for TON's development and adoption.

