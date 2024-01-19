Layer2 HYCHAIN Releases Node Sales Update

According to Foresight News, Layer2 HYCHAIN has released a node sales update, stating that users need to purchase at least one HYCHAIN node key to run a HYCHAIN node. Once the node starts operating, 200 million TOPIA tokens will be allocated as node rewards and distributed over a period of three years. In addition, 25% of all network fees from TOPIA will be permanently distributed proportionally among node operators.

