Layer2 HYCHAIN Releases Node Sales Update

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Layer2 HYCHAIN has released a node sales update, stating that users need to purchase at least one HYCHAIN node key to run a HYCHAIN node. Once the node starts operating, 200 million TOPIA tokens will be allocated as node rewards and distributed over a period of three years. In addition, 25% of all network fees from TOPIA will be permanently distributed proportionally among node operators.