Namada Shielded Expedition Testnet to Launch on January 30

According to Foresight News, Namada, a PoS Layer1 privacy blockchain based on IBC, announced that its Namada Shielded Expedition testnet event will begin on January 30. The official announcement states that users participating in the testnet will be rewarded with tokens, making up 3% of the total supply. In the Shielded Expedition, participants can join as pilots (validators) or crew members (users). The mined asteroids will be converted into ROID (points) during the Shielded Expedition. Throughout the exploration process, pilots and crew members will be ranked in real-time based on the number of ROIDs they accumulate on Nebb.

