SatoshiVM Announces Token Distribution Model for Its Bitcoin Layer2 Project
Binance News
2024-01-19 01:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, SatoshiVM, a Bitcoin Layer2 project, has announced its token distribution model for SAVM. The total supply of SAVM tokens is set at 21 million. The distribution model allocates 36.5% to the ecosystem, 30% for liquidity allocation, 15% to contributors, 15% for bootstrapping, 2% for Bounce Finance IDO, 1% for APE Terminal IDO, 0.4% for MUBI mining pool, and 0.1% for BSSB mining pool. In addition, Bounce Brand has announced that the issuance of SatoshiVM's SAVM tokens has concluded, raising a total of 10,800 AUCTION tokens.
