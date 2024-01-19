SatoshiVM Announces Token Distribution Model for Its Bitcoin Layer2 Project

According to Foresight News, SatoshiVM, a Bitcoin Layer2 project, has announced its token distribution model for SAVM. The total supply of SAVM tokens is set at 21 million. The distribution model allocates 36.5% to the ecosystem, 30% for liquidity allocation, 15% to contributors, 15% for bootstrapping, 2% for Bounce Finance IDO, 1% for APE Terminal IDO, 0.4% for MUBI mining pool, and 0.1% for BSSB mining pool. In addition, Bounce Brand has announced that the issuance of SatoshiVM's SAVM tokens has concluded, raising a total of 10,800 AUCTION tokens.

