Arbitrum Launches Orbit Expansion Program for Custom Ethereum-Based Chains

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum has announced the launch of its Arbitrum Orbit expansion program, allowing the creation of custom Orbit chains (L2 or L3) based on Ethereum through a self-service path. The company stated that the permissionless profit-sharing model of the program enables Orbit chains to create customized L2 or L3 chains, settling directly to Ethereum or other Ethereum L2s, such as optimistic rollups, ZK-Rollups, optimums, and validiums. A portion of the profit-sharing will be donated to the newly established Arbitrum Developers Association, which will help fund Arbitrum's core development. In addition, L3s adapted to Arbitrum One and Nova are already covered by existing permissionless paths and do not require contribution to revenue. The program aims to support teams seeking highly customized chain configurations, including dedicated blockchain space, custom gas tokens, native account abstraction, alternative data availability layer selection, and more.

View full text