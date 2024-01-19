copy link
Regulated Stablecoin USDP Launches on Solana Blockchain
2024-01-19 00:37
According to Foresight News, Paxos has announced that its regulated stablecoin, USDP, is now available on the Solana blockchain. This development marks a significant milestone for the stablecoin, as it expands its presence in the growing blockchain ecosystem.
