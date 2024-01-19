copy link
create picture
more
Solana Mobile Chapter 2 Presale Surpasses First-Generation Sales in 30 Hours
Binance News
2024-01-19 00:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Solana Mobile's second-generation phone, Solana Chapter 2, reached 30,000 presale units within the first 30 hours, according to Raj Gokal, co-founder and president of Solana Labs. This sales figure has already surpassed the total sales of the first-generation phone in 12 months. Foresight News previously reported that on January 17, Solana Mobile announced the presale of its second-generation phone, with a 'Founder Window' presale deposit of $450 and an expected delivery in 2025.
View full text