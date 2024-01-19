Solana Mobile Chapter 2 Presale Surpasses First-Generation Sales in 30 Hours

According to Foresight News, Solana Mobile's second-generation phone, Solana Chapter 2, reached 30,000 presale units within the first 30 hours, according to Raj Gokal, co-founder and president of Solana Labs. This sales figure has already surpassed the total sales of the first-generation phone in 12 months. Foresight News previously reported that on January 17, Solana Mobile announced the presale of its second-generation phone, with a 'Founder Window' presale deposit of $450 and an expected delivery in 2025.

