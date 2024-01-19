Web3 Analytics Platform Safary Raises $2.4 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, Web3 analytics platform Safary has announced the completion of a $2.4 million pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Lemniscap, with participation from Arca, SevenX, Big Brain Holdings, Saison Capital, Diaspora Ventures, and 20 Web3 angel investors, 14 of whom are members of the Safary community. The funds will be used to expand the Safary team and accelerate the development of the Safary marketing analytics platform. Safary aims to become a Web3 alternative to Google Analytics, allowing users to track visitors, wallets, and other content in an intuitive, no-code dashboard.

