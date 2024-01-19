copy link
Direxion Submits Five Leveraged Bitcoin ETF Applications
Binance News
2024-01-19 00:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart reported that fund management company Direxion has submitted five leveraged Bitcoin ETF applications. The applications are for 2x, -2x, 1.5x, -1.5x, and -1x leverage. Rex Shares and ProShares have also submitted similar applications.
