Valkyrie Investments CIO Predicts $20 Billion Inflows into Bitcoin ETF in First Year
Binance News
2024-01-19 00:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Valkyrie Investments co-founder and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Steven McClurg predicts that at least $20 billion will flow into a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) within its first year. This prediction comes as the cryptocurrency market continues to grow and attract investors.
