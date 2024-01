Valkyrie Investments CIO Predicts $20 Billion Inflows into Bitcoin ETF in First Year

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Valkyrie Investments co-founder and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Steven McClurg predicts that at least $20 billion will flow into a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) within its first year. This prediction comes as the cryptocurrency market continues to grow and attract investors.