copy link
create picture
more
SEC Delays Decision on Fidelity's Proposed Ethereum ETF Until March 2024
Binance News
2024-01-18 23:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on Fidelity's proposed Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) until March 5, 2024. The regulatory body has not provided any specific reasons for the delay, but it is not uncommon for the SEC to extend its review period for such proposals.
View full text