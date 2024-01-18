Solana Influencer Microwaves Saga Smartphone and Creates Commemorative NFTs

According to Decrypt, a Solana influencer known as Bangerz, co-founder and CEO of NFT launchpad 3.land, microwaved a Solana Saga smartphone and posted the video on Twitter. Following the stunt, Bangerz minted 3,333 commemorative Solana NFTs inspired by the video, which were available for free minting via 3.land. The NFTs, dubbed 'Saga Microwave,' were quickly minted and began trading on secondary marketplaces, generating about $33,000 worth of trading so far. Solana Labs recently announced plans to release a follow-up phone to the Saga, tentatively called 'Chapter 2,' with pre-orders priced at $450, less than half the original retail price of the Saga. The company reported that 30,000 phones were ordered within the first 30 hours of availability.

