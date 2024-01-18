Buy Crypto
Laguna Games to Migrate Crypto Unicorns from Polygon to Xai Gaming Network

Binance News
2024-01-18 21:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, blockchain game developer Laguna Games is migrating its Crypto Unicorns and related NFT games from Ethereum sidechain network Polygon to Arbitrum's Xai gaming network. The Crypto Unicorns ecosystem, founded in 2021, includes land-based building and battling experiences, jousting, and party games, with its NFTs generating around $35 million in trading volume so far. Laguna Games CEO Aron Beierschmitt cited challenges with operating on Polygon, particularly network gas spikes that increased costs and created friction for players. Xai, a layer-3 gaming network built on top of Ethereum layer-2 scaling network Arbitrum, allows players to avoid such fees due to a gas subsidy. Beierschmitt expects significant improvements as they move their contracts over to Xai. Although no official timeline has been set for the migration, Laguna Games is working closely with Ex Populus, the game studio collaborating with the Xai Foundation and Arbitrum developer Offchain Labs on the Xai network. Ex Populus will also provide marketing support for Laguna, acting as a publisher. Beierschmitt claims this will be the largest migration in blockchain gaming history due to the number of smart contracts involved. Tobias Batton, CEO of Ex Populus, sees the migration as a huge validation for Xai and anticipates more projects building on or migrating to the network.
