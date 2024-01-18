Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ARK Investment Management Acquires Shares of Its Own Spot Bitcoin ETF

Binance News
2024-01-18 21:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management LLC is actively acquiring shares of its recently introduced spot Bitcoin ETF, intensifying the competition among the initial issuers. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) divested $16 million from its position in the futures-backed ProShares Bitcoin ETF (BITO) on Tuesday. This move was made to accommodate the purchase of 365,427 shares of the ARK 21 Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), constituting 1% of the ARKW fund, as per data compiled by Bloomberg. The latest move of reallocating funds from its sister fund to invest in ARKB positions it favorably amidst the fiercely competitive landscape of spot Bitcoin ETFs. With the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowing the simultaneous launch of 11 such ETFs last week, the absence of a first-mover advantage has transformed the scenario into a high-stakes race, considering all funds share the same underlying asset. Channeling the company's resources into its own ETF emerges as a swift method to achieve scale, a crucial factor for financial advisers and platforms, many of which impose minimum-asset thresholds, as per Bloomberg Intelligence. ARK Invest liquidated all its holdings in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) in December, ahead of the latter's transformation into a Bitcoin ETF. After exiting its position in GBTC, the company allocated nearly $100 million of its proceeds in BITO in anticipation of the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US. It's worth noting that this move was anticipated to be a temporary one. During this period, Cathie Wood emphasized the security of having an already approved fund over waiting for approval.
View full text