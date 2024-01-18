Game Developers Express Concerns Over AI and Blockchain in Industry Report

According to Decrypt, a new report by video games news outlet Game Developer and the Game Developer Conference (GDC) highlighted the challenges faced by the video game industry in 2023, including studio closures, layoffs, and the impact of generative AI. The 2024 State of the Game Industry report, conducted by research firm Omdia, surveyed 3,000 game developers and included questions about their work and the video game industry in general. The report found that over 77% of game developers are not interested in blockchain technology. Additionally, the surge in interest in artificial intelligence in 2023 led to several game studios leveraging the technology, including Blizzard Entertainment, Square Enix, and UbiSoft. However, 4 out of 5 developers have ethical concerns about the use of AI. The report also noted that 32% of video game companies do not have an official policy regarding the use of AI, with AAA studios more likely to have a policy in place. While some respondents saw artificial intelligence as a benefit to their workflow, others said there was no place for AI in the industry, with 18% saying AI would harm the industry. Game Developer found that 84% of developers were concerned about the ethics of using Generative AI.

