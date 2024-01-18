Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Game Developers Express Concerns Over AI and Blockchain in Industry Report

Binance News
2024-01-18 21:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, a new report by video games news outlet Game Developer and the Game Developer Conference (GDC) highlighted the challenges faced by the video game industry in 2023, including studio closures, layoffs, and the impact of generative AI. The 2024 State of the Game Industry report, conducted by research firm Omdia, surveyed 3,000 game developers and included questions about their work and the video game industry in general. The report found that over 77% of game developers are not interested in blockchain technology. Additionally, the surge in interest in artificial intelligence in 2023 led to several game studios leveraging the technology, including Blizzard Entertainment, Square Enix, and UbiSoft. However, 4 out of 5 developers have ethical concerns about the use of AI. The report also noted that 32% of video game companies do not have an official policy regarding the use of AI, with AAA studios more likely to have a policy in place. While some respondents saw artificial intelligence as a benefit to their workflow, others said there was no place for AI in the industry, with 18% saying AI would harm the industry. Game Developer found that 84% of developers were concerned about the ethics of using Generative AI.
View full text