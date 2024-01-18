COTI Protocol Shifts to Ethereum Layer 2, Allocates $25M for Privacy Initiatives

According to CoinDesk, COTI Protocol is strategically transitioning from a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to an Ethereum Layer 2, powered by Garbling Circuits technology. The team states that this development enables faster, lighter, and more secure privacy solutions, facilitating applications such as wallets, decentralized exchanges, AI training, and governance. To strengthen its commitment, the COTI Foundation is allocating $25 million from its ecosystem fund to support privacy-focused initiatives. Soda Labs, which specializes in cryptographic multi-party computation (MPC), will be the first recipient of this funding. In other news, Matter Labs and iCandy, a Southeast Asian game developer, have announced a strategic collaboration to jointly commit resources to the development of a dedicated zkSync gaming and AI-focused hyperchain, named zkCandy. The hyperchain will feature gaming and AI-specific tools, decentralized gaming infrastructure, developer resources, and a game development ecosystem. ZkCandy Limited will be established, with both companies investing resources to build the ecosystem around the hyperchain. Safary, a Web3 alternative to Google Analytics, has closed a $2.4 million pre-seed round led by Lemniscap, with participation from Arca, SevenX, Big Brain Holdings, Saison Capital, Diaspora Ventures, and 20 angel investors. The funding will accelerate the development of Safary's marketing attribution platform, enabling Web3 teams to analyze their marketing CAC, channel ROI, and customer LTV. Safary's free solution allows projects to access powerful Web3 analytics by adding one line of code to their website, tracking wallets, displaying Web3 conversions, and linking to on-chain actions.

