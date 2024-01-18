Apple Vision Pro Headset Preorders Set to Begin on Friday

According to Decrypt, preorders for the Apple Vision Pro headset are set to begin on Friday. The spatial computing headset, which was revealed last year, offers immersive apps, games, and media. Priced at $3,499, the device comes with 256GB of internal storage and multiple band options for a comfortable fit. Optional ZEISS snap-in lenses will also be available for purchase. Apple will open preorders on Friday, January 19 at 8am ET, with deliveries starting on February 2. Customers will need an iOS device to order the Apple Vision Pro online, as FaceID is required to determine the right size Light Seal and headbands. Apple retail stores will host try-on experiences beginning on February 2, with appointments available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

