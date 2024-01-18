Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MicroStrategy Shares Trading at Discount Relative to Bitcoin Holdings, Says Blockstream CEO

Binance News
2024-01-18 19:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Blockstream CEO Adam Back has argued that shares in Bitcoin-bullish software business MicroStrategy are trading at a massive discount relative to their underlying BTC holdings. MicroStrategy, owned by Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor, is one of the largest Bitcoin investors on the planet, currently owning at least 189,150 BTC worth $8.09 billion. Back estimated the value of its software business to be roughly $2 billion, making the fair market value around $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion. He believes the MSTR price should be around $625-$685 at least. MSTR rallied from $329 to $685 between the start and finish of Q4 2023, outpacing even Bitcoin’s gains during that period. Both assets rallied amid excitement for the launch of Bitcoin spot ETFs on U.S. exchanges, which were successfully approved last week. However, MSTR suffered a far more significant slide to $482 by January 16, down 30% since its high at the start of the year. Critics of Back’s position claim that MSTR may still be trading at a premium when the company’s $2 billion debts are factored in. Back noted that this debt is long-dated and will effectively “inflate away” with time. According to calculations by Bitcoin ETF analyst Fred Krueger, MSTR will still slightly underperform BTC itself if the latter were to rally to $200,000 per coin. Overall, MicroStrategy is up 36.11% ($2.14 billion) on its Bitcoin holdings.
View full text