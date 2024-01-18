copy link
ZKSwap Announces Support for Community-Driven Layer2 Network ZKFair
Binance News
2024-01-18 15:40
According to Foresight News, decentralized exchange protocol ZKSwap, under ZKBase, has announced its support for the community-driven Layer2 network ZKFair. The platform will also add initial liquidity, including ZKB/USDT, ZKB/ETH, and ZKB/WBTC. Launched in February 2021, ZKSwap has paid approximately $30 million in Layer2 network verification fees to the Ethereum network. Currently, ZKSwap supports three Layer2 networks: ZKsync Era, ZKFair, and ZKSpace.
