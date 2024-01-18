copy link
create picture
more
Cosmos' Dymension Announces Token Economy Model with 1 Billion DYM Initial Supply
Binance News
2024-01-18 15:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Cosmos' modular settlement layer, Dymension, has announced its token economy model, with an initial supply of 1 billion DYM tokens and an initial issuance of 8%. The allocation includes 5% for the community pool, 8% for airdrops, 14% for investors, 20% each for core developers and the ecosystem, and 33% for incentive plans. Additionally, the protocol dynamically adjusts the inflation rate of DYM based on the actual staking ratio. When the staked DYM ratio in the protocol is below 67%, the inflation rate will gradually increase until it reaches a maximum of 10% or the staking target is met. If the staking ratio is consistent with the 67% target, the inflation rate remains unchanged. When the ratio is above 67%, the inflation rate will gradually decrease. This adjustment will continue until the minimum inflation rate of 1% is reached or the staking target is achieved.
View full text