Cosmos' Dymension Announces Token Economy Model with 1 Billion DYM Initial Supply

According to Foresight News, Cosmos' modular settlement layer, Dymension, has announced its token economy model, with an initial supply of 1 billion DYM tokens and an initial issuance of 8%. The allocation includes 5% for the community pool, 8% for airdrops, 14% for investors, 20% each for core developers and the ecosystem, and 33% for incentive plans. Additionally, the protocol dynamically adjusts the inflation rate of DYM based on the actual staking ratio. When the staked DYM ratio in the protocol is below 67%, the inflation rate will gradually increase until it reaches a maximum of 10% or the staking target is met. If the staking ratio is consistent with the 67% target, the inflation rate remains unchanged. When the ratio is above 67%, the inflation rate will gradually decrease. This adjustment will continue until the minimum inflation rate of 1% is reached or the staking target is achieved.

