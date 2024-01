COTI Foundation Grants $25 Million for Privacy-Focused Projects

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, blockchain development company COTI Foundation has announced a $25 million grant through its ecosystem fund to promote the development of privacy-focused projects. The first recipient of this funding is Soda Labs, a participant in the encrypted multi-party computation (MPC) field. Soda Labs will lead research efforts to expand garbled circuit protocols and other multi-party computation (MPC) protocols, ensuring secure and scalable privacy networks for COTI users.