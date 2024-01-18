copy link
COTI Foundation Grants $25 Million for Privacy-Focused Projects
2024-01-18 15:13
According to Foresight News, blockchain development company COTI Foundation has announced a $25 million grant through its ecosystem fund to promote the development of privacy-focused projects. The first recipient of this funding is Soda Labs, a participant in the encrypted multi-party computation (MPC) field. Soda Labs will lead research efforts to expand garbled circuit protocols and other multi-party computation (MPC) protocols, ensuring secure and scalable privacy networks for COTI users.
