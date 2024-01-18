Matter Labs and iCandy Collaborate to Develop zkCandy Hyperchain for Gaming and AI

According to CoinDesk, Matter Labs and Southeast Asian game developer iCandy have announced a strategic collaboration to develop a dedicated zkSync gaming and AI-focused hyperchain, named zkCandy. The hyperchain will feature gaming and AI-specific tools, decentralized gaming infrastructure, developer resources, and a game development ecosystem. Both companies will jointly invest resources to build the ecosystem around the hyperchain, with zkCandy Limited being set up for this purpose. In other news, Safary, a Web3 alternative to Google Analytics, has closed a $2.4 million pre-seed funding round led by Lemniscap, with participation from Arca, SevenX, Big Brain Holdings, Saison Capital, Diaspora Ventures, and 20 angel investors. The funding will accelerate the development of Safary's marketing attribution platform, enabling Web3 teams to analyze their marketing CAC, channel ROI, and customer LTV. Safary's free solution allows projects to unlock powerful Web3 analytics by adding one line of code to their website, tracking wallets, showing Web3 conversions, and linking to on-chain actions.

