Ripple Provides $1 Million Funding to Singapore National University's Fintech Lab
Binance News
2024-01-18 13:57
According to Foresight News, Ripple has provided $1 million in funding to the Financial Technology Laboratory of the School of Computing at the National University of Singapore (NUS) through its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). This funding will support the lab's operations for the next two years and expand Ripple's collaboration with NUS, including building EVM sidechain validators and maintaining XRPL validators.
