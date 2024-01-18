copy link
Meme Coin TROLL Generates $13.4 Million Profit After Musk's CTO Title Change
Binance News
2024-01-18 13:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Meme coin TROLL has generated a total profit of $13.4 million for hundreds of addresses after Elon Musk changed his personal title to Chief Troll Officer (CTO).
