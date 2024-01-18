copy link
Conflux Network to Launch Ethereum-Compatible Bitcoin L2 Solution
2024-01-18 12:52
According to Foresight News, Conflux Network has announced plans to introduce an Ethereum-compatible Bitcoin Layer 2 (L2) solution. The solution will feature BTC as gas fees, the ability to bridge various assets on Bitcoin, and the transfer of different assets to Bitcoin. The testnet is expected to launch between February and March this year, with the mainnet set to launch in May.
