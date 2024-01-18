copy link
Reddit Plans to Launch IPO in March, Seeking to Sell 10% of Shares
2024-01-18 12:32
According to Foresight News, social media platform Reddit has reportedly drawn up detailed plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in March, seeking to sell about 10% of its shares. Sources cited by Reuters suggest that Reddit's IPO plans could be delayed, as has happened previously.
