Tether Increases Bitcoin Holdings to Approximately 66,465 BTC

According to Foresight News, Tether recently purchased 8,888 Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to approximately 66,465 BTC, currently valued at around $2.8 billion. Tether began buying Bitcoin in September 2022, with an initial purchase of 33,980 BTC. Since then, the company has continued to buy Bitcoin every quarter. The second-largest purchase occurred in March 2023, with approximately 15,915 BTC. The most recent purchase took place at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, with 8,888 BTC, marking Tether's third-largest acquisition to date.

