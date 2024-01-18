Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Grayscale CEO Discusses Competition and Covered Call Strategy

Binance News
2024-01-18 12:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Bloomberg, Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein discussed the importance of considering factors such as fees, asset manager, issuer, size, liquidity, and track record when choosing investment products during an interview on Bloomberg Television. He addressed the competition from nine rival exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have recently launched, some offering zero fees to attract investors. Since Grayscale's trust converted to an ETF, it has experienced approximately $1.2 billion in outflows. Sonnenshein also mentioned the covered call strategy, which allows investors to have passive long exposure to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) while earning additional income. He suggested that the covered call filing indicates a possibility of reduced volatility in the crypto market. However, he emphasized that investor interest, rather than volatility, was the primary motivation behind the covered call filing. He stated, "I don’t think it’s for us so much a measure of volatility but instead that we’ve heard from investors that they want to be passively long of that asset class." GBTC shares fell for a third day, declining about 2% to $37.55, while Bitcoin was down about 2.6% to $42,315.
View full text