Mantle EcoFund Deploys $10 Million Investment in Six DeFi Projects

According to Foresight News, Mantle EcoFund, an ecosystem venture capital fund established by the Mantle community through DAO governance, has deployed a $10 million investment to provide new funding for six DeFi projects within the ecosystem. These projects include Merchant Moe, INIT Capital, Butter, Renzo, MUFEX, and TsunamiX. Mantle Network previously proposed to raise a $200 million funding pool within three years through the 'MIP-24: Mantle Ecosystem Fund' proposal in July 2023. Following the completion of the initial $10 million investment, ecosystem fund operator Mirana Ventures will raise a second $30 million funding round in the coming months, in accordance with the provisions of MIP-24, to invest in new Mantle ecosystem projects.

