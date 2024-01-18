copy link
Manta Network Addresses RPC Attack on Manta Pacific Chain
Binance News
2024-01-18 10:00
According to Foresight News, Manta Network reported that the Manta Pacific chain experienced an RPC attack around 17:00 today. The company is currently working to resolve the issue. The chain is operating normally, with blocks being produced, and accessibility is expected to be restored shortly.
