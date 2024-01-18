copy link
Zbyte Secures $5 Million Investment for Web3 Infrastructure Platform
2024-01-18 09:45
According to Foresight News, Web3 infrastructure platform zbyte has secured a $5 million investment, with participation from Cartography Capital. The financing deal includes a $1 million investment commitment. Zbyte's mainnet offers low-code and no-code modular services, enabling Web2 developers to easily create decentralized applications.
