LilPudgys NFTs Stolen by Hackers on Blur Platform
Binance News
2024-01-18 09:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, three LilPudgys NFTs with serial numbers 8867, 18944, and 20797 have been stolen by hackers on the Blur platform. The current floor price for LilPudgys NFTs is reported to be 1.94 ETH, as per Blur data.
