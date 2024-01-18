Deus X and Fabiano Consulting Partner to Explore Bitcoin Mining Investment Opportunities

According to CoinDesk, specialist investment firm Deus X has partnered with Fabiano Consulting to explore investment and strategic opportunities in the bitcoin mining sector. The firms aim to be investors and treasury management providers for mining companies seeking funding and strategic advice, including expansion and corporate structuring. Deus X is a family office-backed investment firm with $1 billion in assets, led by CEO Tim Grant, who has held executive roles at Galaxy Digital, SIX Digital Exchange, and UBS. The partnership comes as bitcoin mining companies face tough competition ahead of this year's bitcoin halving event, which will see mining rewards cut in half. To remain profitable post-halving, mining firms will need to solidify their position with sound strategy and funding. Fabiano Consulting was founded last year by Amanda Fabiano, former head of mining at cryptocurrency financial services firm Galaxy Digital and director of bitcoin mining at Fidelity Investments. The consulting firm will provide expertise in evaluating new potential investments in the rapidly expanding bitcoin mining industry and explore opportunities to develop trading, treasury, and financing solutions within Deus X's existing portfolio businesses, such as Alpha Lab 40.

