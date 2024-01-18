Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Deus X and Fabiano Consulting Partner to Explore Bitcoin Mining Investment Opportunities

Binance News
2024-01-18 09:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, specialist investment firm Deus X has partnered with Fabiano Consulting to explore investment and strategic opportunities in the bitcoin mining sector. The firms aim to be investors and treasury management providers for mining companies seeking funding and strategic advice, including expansion and corporate structuring. Deus X is a family office-backed investment firm with $1 billion in assets, led by CEO Tim Grant, who has held executive roles at Galaxy Digital, SIX Digital Exchange, and UBS. The partnership comes as bitcoin mining companies face tough competition ahead of this year's bitcoin halving event, which will see mining rewards cut in half. To remain profitable post-halving, mining firms will need to solidify their position with sound strategy and funding. Fabiano Consulting was founded last year by Amanda Fabiano, former head of mining at cryptocurrency financial services firm Galaxy Digital and director of bitcoin mining at Fidelity Investments. The consulting firm will provide expertise in evaluating new potential investments in the rapidly expanding bitcoin mining industry and explore opportunities to develop trading, treasury, and financing solutions within Deus X's existing portfolio businesses, such as Alpha Lab 40.
View full text