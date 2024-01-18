Public Goods Network To Gradually Shut Down Over Next Six Months

According to Foresight News, the Layer2 network Public Goods Network (PGN) based on OP Stack has announced its decision to gradually shut down over the next six months after a comprehensive assessment. The final shutdown date is tentatively set for June 2024. PGN's mainnet was launched in July 2023 with the aim of providing funding for global public goods. It generated revenue through network sorter fees and returned these funds to the entire public goods ecosystem. In August 2023, Gitcoin Grants 18 was launched on the Public Goods Network.

