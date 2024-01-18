Web3 Advertising Platform Linkko Secures Strategic Investment Led By W3M Ventures

According to Foresight News, Singapore-based Web3 advertising platform Linkko has secured an undisclosed amount of strategic investment led by Web3 Media (W3M) Ventures. The company plans to use the new funds to develop features, expand partnerships, and increase its user base. Founded in 2023, Linkko aims to provide advertisers with precise targeting using on-chain analytics, allowing target users to watch ads and receive rewards ranging from a few cents to several dollars per ad.

View full text