copy link
create picture
more
Solana-Based NFT Project DRiP Reports 90 Million Deliveries by End of 2023
Binance News
2024-01-18 06:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Solana's blockchain-based digital gift NFT project, DRiP, announced that it has delivered 90 million collectibles by the end of 2023. The project has seen 200,000 logins within the past 30 days, with an average of 70,000 users using the platform daily. Since December 1st last year, over 1.5 million items have been sold in secondary sales.
View full text