BNB Bridge Attacker's Position Liquidated by Whitelisted Liquidator
Binance News
2024-01-18 06:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the position of the BNB Bridge attacker has been liquidated by a whitelisted liquidator with the address 0x0870…cf43. The liquidation involved approximately 5.82 million vBNB, valued at around $42 million.
