China's State Administration Releases Six Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology Standards
Binance News
2024-01-18 05:37
According to Foresight News, China's State Administration for Market Regulation has released six standards for blockchain and distributed ledger technology. These standards are said to be crucial for improving the quality of blockchain application services, promoting data sharing, enhancing industrial collaboration capabilities, and fostering the integration of blockchain technology with the real economy.
