Singapore Retail Investors Cannot Participate in Crypto ETFs

According to Foresight News, a spokesperson for the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) stated that retail investors in Singapore are limited in the types of assets they can invest in through collective investment schemes (CIS) regulated under the Securities and Futures Act. This includes ETFs, and currently, Bitcoin and other digital payment tokens (cryptocurrencies) are not considered eligible assets for retail CIS. The MAS does not allow such financial products to be listed in Singapore and offered to retail investors, as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are not classified as eligible assets for ETFs.

