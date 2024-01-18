copy link
Thailand Removes Retail Investor Limits for Real Estate and Infrastructure-Backed Digital Tokens
Binance News
2024-01-18 04:47
According to Foresight News, Thailand's capital market regulator has lifted restrictions on retail investors purchasing digital tokens backed by real estate and infrastructure projects to promote fundraising for these securities. The Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced in a statement on Thursday that it has removed the investment limit of THB 300,000 per person. The goal is to support financing through digital technology while maintaining consistency with investment risks.
