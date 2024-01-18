copy link
Whale Sells Ethereum and WBTC Worth $12.42 Million on Uniswap
2024-01-18 04:32
According to Foresight News, a whale sold 2,932 Ethereum and 116.6 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) worth approximately $12.42 million on Uniswap 12 hours ago. The whale had spent $30 million on these assets between September 2022 and March 2023. The final liquidation of the assets was completed at $43.6 million, resulting in a profit of around $13.6 million.
