Pudgy Penguins NFT Floor Price Reaches 17.3 ETH, Setting New Record
Binance News
2024-01-18 04:03
According to Foresight News, data from OpenSea reveals that the floor price of Pudgy Penguins NFT has reached 17.3 ETH, setting a new historical high. This milestone demonstrates the growing popularity and value of the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection.
