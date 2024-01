Pudgy Penguins NFT Floor Price Reaches 17.3 ETH, Setting New Record

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, data from OpenSea reveals that the floor price of Pudgy Penguins NFT has reached 17.3 ETH, setting a new historical high. This milestone demonstrates the growing popularity and value of the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection.