copy link
create picture
more
Manta Pacific TVL Surpasses $880 Million, Experiences 10.14% Increase in 7 Days
Binance News
2024-01-18 04:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Manta Pacific TVL has reached a new milestone, surpassing $880 million in total value locked (TVL). The TVL now stands at $889 million, with a 7-day increase of 10.14%. L2beat data reveals the significant growth of Manta Pacific TVL, showcasing the platform's increasing popularity and adoption among users. The 10.14% increase in just one week highlights the rapid expansion and potential of the platform in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
View full text