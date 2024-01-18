Manta Pacific TVL Surpasses $880 Million, Experiences 10.14% Increase in 7 Days

According to Foresight News, Manta Pacific TVL has reached a new milestone, surpassing $880 million in total value locked (TVL). The TVL now stands at $889 million, with a 7-day increase of 10.14%. L2beat data reveals the significant growth of Manta Pacific TVL, showcasing the platform's increasing popularity and adoption among users. The 10.14% increase in just one week highlights the rapid expansion and potential of the platform in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

