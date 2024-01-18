copy link
Delphi Labs and Astroport Contributors Launch Asteroid Protocol for Cosmos Hub
2024-01-18 03:33
According to Foresight News, Delphi Labs and Astroport contributors have jointly launched the Asteroid Protocol, a new open-source subscription framework for Cosmos Hub and other applications. Users can now access the website to engage in activities such as engraving artwork, videos, and HTML.
