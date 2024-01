Delphi Labs and Astroport Contributors Launch Asteroid Protocol for Cosmos Hub

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Delphi Labs and Astroport contributors have jointly launched the Asteroid Protocol, a new open-source subscription framework for Cosmos Hub and other applications. Users can now access the website to engage in activities such as engraving artwork, videos, and HTML.