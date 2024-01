Yield Guild Games Partners with Iskra to Introduce Task System

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Yield Guild Games (YGG) has established a strategic partnership with blockchain gaming center Iskra to introduce its task system. As part of the collaboration, YGG and Iskra have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that includes joint marketing activities through Discord events and AMAs, as well as increasing user engagement through YGG's task system.