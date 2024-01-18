copy link
Yield Guild Games Partners with Iskra to Introduce Task System
2024-01-18 03:28
According to Foresight News, Yield Guild Games (YGG) has established a strategic partnership with blockchain gaming center Iskra to introduce its task system. As part of the collaboration, YGG and Iskra have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that includes joint marketing activities through Discord events and AMAs, as well as increasing user engagement through YGG's task system.
