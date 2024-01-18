Optimism to Introduce Governance System in Season 5

According to Foresight News, Optimism will implement a governance system in Season 5. The Collective will launch the 'House of Citizens' and conduct the first round of 'House of Unions' voting. Additionally, the Optimism Security Committee will be established, consisting of a group of community members responsible for executing protocol upgrades according to governance wishes. Optimism also plans to introduce an initial process for voting on the allocation of protocol revenue in Season 6. This process may involve the introduction of a finance committee responsible for providing high-level recommendations on resource allocation to the governance layer. Furthermore, some content will be moved on-chain, allowing governors to initiate transactions entirely on-chain and transfer tokens from the OP vault.

