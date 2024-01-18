Omiga Launches on Nervos CKB, Sees 20-Fold Increase in Daily Transactions

According to Foresight News, Omiga, the first inscription project on Nervos CKB, officially launched on January 16 at 20:00 Beijing time. Following the launch, the daily transaction volume on January 17 increased 20 times compared to the previous day. The CKB transaction fee rose from an average of less than 100 CKB per day to 335,000 CKB, a 3,350-fold increase. MEMES, the inscription issued on Omiga, has a total supply of 21 million, with 10 MEMES obtained for each minting, occupying 145 CKB as UTXO space without loss. Omiga is an inscription protocol based on PoW + extended UTXO, featuring complete on-chain verification of inscriptions. It supports mainstream Bitcoin wallets without the need for centralized indexing. In the future, cross-chain bridges and trading markets will be opened to facilitate the trading of Bitcoin inscriptions and CKB inscription assets.

View full text